ESPN to have most Euro matches called from Bristol studio

NEW YORK (AP) — ESPN will have just one of five commentary crews on site for soccer’s European Championship. ESPN is sending Britain-based Ian Darke and Stewart Robson to some of the eight matches at Wembley in London while calling up to 43 games from its studios in Bristol, Connecticut, due to the coronavirus pandemic. Joe Champion will be paired with Taylor Twellman in Bristol and will work nine group-stage matches, up from an original six. For the 2016 Euros, ESPN called 28 matches on site and 23 from Bristol.