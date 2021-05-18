Gathering again? Gifts to wow and thank your host

Warmer weather and vaccines mean many people are gathering again with friends for the first time in well over a year. Feeling a little rusty with the social skills? The AP’s Katie Workman has some suggestions for thoughtful and interesting gifts you can bring for your host and hostess. Of course, it’s always fine to bring flowers or a bottle of wine. But think about the recipient and you can find more personal gifts too. A spice grinder or pretty cake stand for a baker, say, or a candle for a home entertainer. Your gift could be a fancy pair of gloves or clippers for a gardener or a set of personalized mugs for a family.