Gradually drying out into Wednesday, temps spike by late week

Weak upper level energy could drive a few more showers and thunderstorms this evening, but most of any rain should gradually fade after sundown with the loss of daytime heat. We'll otherwise see partly cloudy skies, areas of fog, and overnight lows in the 50s for most.

Tomorrow will bring a bit more sunshine, and only the slim chance for an isolated shower/storm. Most will stay dry. As high pressure builds in at the surface and aloft, we'll undergo a bigger warming trend into the 2nd half of the work week. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s (with some low 80s possible) Wednesday afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s and 80s (with 90s for some spots) look likely Thursday and Friday. Have the sunscreen and stay hydrated! We look to stay a bit toasty through the weekend as well....make sure to tune in tonight to WVVA News at 5,6, 10 (CW) and 11 PM for the latest full forecast!