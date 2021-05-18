Groups ask judge to block Indiana ‘abortion reversal’ law

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Abortion rights groups have asked a federal judge to block a new Indiana law that would require doctors to tell women undergoing drug-induced abortions about a disputed treatment for potentially stopping the abortion process. The lawsuit filed Tuesday argues that the requirement of the so-called “abortion reversal” law would confuse patients and increase the stigma associated with obtaining an abortion, while also forcing doctors to give what they regard as dubious medical information. Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb last month signed the bill, which GOP legislators argued would ensure that a woman had information about halting a medication-induced abortion if she changes her mind after taking the first of the two drugs used in the procedure.