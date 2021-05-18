Indy exacts revenge on the road, Lady Blues win at home

(WVVA) - They played plenty of softball on both sides of the state border on Tuesday night, as Independence and Richlands grabbed wins in their respective games.

The Lady Patriots trailed Greenbrier East in Fairlea until the fifth inning, when Sarah Bragg drove home a pair of runs to take a 2-1 advantage. Indy rode the momentum to a 7-1 victory.

In Virginia, Richlands fought Graham for a Southwest District win, 5-3.

OTHER SOFTBALL SCORES:

Virginia High 24, Tazewell 7

OTHER BASEBALL SCORES:

Tazewell 12, Virginia High 6

Richlands 9, Graham 8

Bluefield 19, Nicholas Co. 7

Greenbrier East 8, Shady Spring 7

Independence 8, Wyoming East 7