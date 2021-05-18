Kerry says US examining carbon border tax, sees risks

BERLIN (AP) — U.S. climate envoy John Kerry says that Washington is looking into the possibility of introducing a fee on imports from countries that don’t tax heavy polluters. Kerry said on Tuesday that President Joe Biden has instructed U.S. officials to examine the issue in detail as the European Union prepares to announce its plans for a “carbon border adjustment mechanism.” The measure would be aimed at pushing the EU’s trading partners into doing more to cut carbon emissions. Speaking to reporters in Berlin Kerry said Washington and Brussels had agreed to consult each other on the issue, but he cautioned that such a move could carry risks “downstream.”