Marshall downs Indiana in OT, claims first College Cup national championship

CARY, N.C. (WVVA) - Ninety minutes of regulation time were not enough to settle Monday's College Cup national championship between No. 10 Marshall and No. 3 Indiana.

The Herd and Hoosiers played nearly 100 minutes of scoreless soccer, until senior Jamil Roberts tapped home a rebound to earn Marshall its first national title in program history.

Vitor Dias' initial shot was blocked away by Indiana goalkeeper, Roman Celentano. But, the ball caught the post, instead of going out of play -- and Roberts touched the ball into the back of the net.

Roberts scored the game-winning tally in each of the Herd's final three games of the season.