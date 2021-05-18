Marshall wins first-ever College Cup 1-0 over Indiana in OT

CARY, N.C. (AP) — Jamil Roberts scored in the 98th minute and Marshall won its first-ever College Cup championship 1-0 in overtime Monday night against Indiana. Marshall’s fans rushed the field following the goal. The Thundering Herd became the first unseeded team to win a national title since Santa Clara in 2006. Indiana was making its 16th overall trip to the championship game. The Hoosiers were trying for their ninth overall title and first since 2012.