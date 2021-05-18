“Missing Persons: Brenda Lambert & Mark Cook” documentary premiers

MERCER COUNTY, W.v. (WVVA) -- In 1993, the sudden disappearances of Brenda Lambert and Mark Cook became the focus of an intense search in Mercer County.

They were two separate cases in Bramwell and Bluewell, but Cook and Lambert vanished within six months and three miles of each other. Both incidents have remained unsolved for 29 years.

In a YouTube documentary by Sean McCraken of "Mysterious WV," Mercer County officials reveal newly uncovered and previously unreleased information.

The director says the goal is to find some answers for the families and for the public.

"I hate lose threads," says Sean McCraken, producer and director for the documentary. "I hate things that are not tied up at the end, I hate things that don't have an ending. That is one thing that all of these cases have in common, they don't have an ending. I think it's time that we've provided them with one."



You can watch the newest details to these cases unfold. "Missing Persons: Brenda Lambert & Mark Cook" premiers at 8 p-m on YouTube.