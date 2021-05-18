Mountain Valley Pipeline protester arrested in Giles County

GILES COUNTY, Va. (WVVA) -- The Virginia State Police arrested a Mountain Valley Pipeline protester in Giles County on Tuesday morning.

The Virginia State Police responded to a call from Pipeline security about roughly a dozen people on private property on Doe Creek Road.

Mountain Valley Pipeline stated that the individuals were blocking the right of way. A 2000 Isuzu Rodeo had been disabled purposefully in the roadway to prohibit Mountain Valley Pipeline crews from passing.

State police found that Sydney Browning, 28, of Whitesville, W.Va. physically attached herself to the inside of the vehicle with a steel reinforcing rod to barricade herself inside.

Specially trained police arrived on scene to safely remove the rod and Browning from the vehicle.

Browning is being charged with trespassing, obstruction of justice, interfering with the property rights of another, obstructing free passage, operating an uninsured vehicle and coasting a vehicle. She was also cited for having an unregistered vehicle.