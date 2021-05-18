Non-verbal communication boards to be added to playgrounds in Ronceverte

RONCEVERTE, W. VA. (WVVA) - A community member is working with the City of Ronceverte and local elementary schools to add non-verbal communication signs at Island Park and elementary school playgrounds.

Ashley Guet is the mother of a child on the Autism Spectrum, who's daughter is non-verbal.

She said the idea to install communication boards came about one day when her daughter was trying to interact with other children at the water water mister at Island Park in Ronceverte.

"There were a couple of little girls that wanted to play with her but of course, Winter didn't talk; and, they just kind of edged their way in and Winter's trying to figure out a way to play with them," said Guet. "She finally took the little girl's hand and she put it on the water mister and they finally started playing, but I feel like if we had these boards it would've been so much easier for winter to communicate what she wanted."

Guet knew her child wasn't the only one in her community who experienced this, so she took the idea to city council.

Deena Pack, the City Recorder, said it was an easy decision because they want all children to be able to play and communicate effectively.

"Our goal is to represent everyone in the city, and that includes people with special needs. So the idea that we're going to be providing an opportunity for non-verbal kids to communicate with their peers, is what I think being involved in city governnment's all about," said Pack.

The boards will have pictures on them, so children with a language barrier can point to what they want.

They're being designed by River City Signs & Tees, a local print shop who said creating the signs were an easy decision.

"We've seen first hand just how effective non-verbal communication boards can be for children that don't have the ability to communicate, as well as for other children that want to communicate with others," said Amy Yates, the Manager of River City Signs & Tees.

Guet said her end goal is to see these boards installed on playgrounds across the community because communication is difficult for children with community barriers if they don't have access to a speech device.

She said it will also make it easier for their peers to communicate with them.

"I think this will be very beneficial in that way," said Guet. "This will give these kids a voice when they don't have one."

Guet is also working with the schools to have them installed at playgrounds at the local elementary schools.

The city and school system hope to have the signs installed over the summer.