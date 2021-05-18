Northam order aims to speed up complex unemployment cases

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Following months of complaints from laid-off workers, Gov. Ralph Northam is taking steps to expand the Virginia Employment Commission’s ability to process complex unemployment claims. While data show Virginia has done quite well in quickly processing simple unemployment benefits for eligible individuals as applications surged amid the pandemic, the state has recently been dead last for timely processing of certain claims that require additional adjudication. Northam says Virginia will hire more adjudication officers to handle the complex claims and look for other state employees who can temporarily assist with commission work.