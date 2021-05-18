Qatar detains Kenyan guard who wrote on laborers’ struggles

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Qatar has detained a Kenyan who wrote compelling dispatches under a pseudonym about the challenges of living as a low-wage worker in the Mideast country and advocating for laborers’ rights. The circumstances of the arrest in the energy-rich nation are unclear. The arrest of Malcolm Bidali draws renewed attention on the limits of expression in a country that will host the upcoming 2022 FIFA World Cup. The Qatari government described Bidali as being “taken into custody and placed under investigation for violating Qatar’s security laws and regulations.” It declined to offer any specifics on what charges he faced.