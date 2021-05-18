Raleigh County leaders reduce jail bill, hoping to spend CARES Act funding on improvement projects
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) As federal CARES Act funding flows into Raleigh County, leaders say they are on solid financial footing. They hope to use the money for improvement projects like broadband expansion and a new sewer line system for Piney View.
Commission Pres. Dave Tolliver credits the success in part to keeping the jail bill low. Last year, he said the county was averaging $220,000 a month to house inmates. However, in the last six months, he said that number is now averaging around $160,000 a month.
"Between the Prosecuting Attorney, Greg Duckworth, and Steve Davis, we've put more people on Day Reporting. And at last count, we had a 120 on Day Report and 80 on ankle bracelets."
Instead of costing the county money, Tolliver said inmates on ankle bracelets have to pay $10 a day. He said they have also put those on Day Report to work completing trash pick up projects around the county.