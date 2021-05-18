Raleigh County to have public hearing on the demolition of several dilapidated structures

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) A public hearing will soon be set for the demolition of several dilapidated buildings in Raleigh County.



In June, the Raleigh County Commission is expected to hear from concerned residents about eleven different houses under consideration for demolition.



Commission Pres. Dave Tolliver said the county has a team of four people dedicated specifically to tearing down buildings that present a public safety risk.



"This is one of the best programs the citizens of Raleigh County love. Literally, when we go in and level a building down the community is better and safer."



Once county leaders decide to move forward on demolition, they put a lien on the property. If the owner decides to retake the property at any point, they have to pay a $5,000 fee to cover the demolition costs.



Right now, the county is looking either June 14th or June 15th as a potential hearing date.