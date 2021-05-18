Rockets from Gaza rain havoc on Israeli cities in latest war

JERUSALEM (AP) — Palestinian militants in the Gaza Strip have fired more than 3,200 rockets at Israeli cities since the latest war erupted over a week ago. Most were intercepted or fell short, but hundreds made it through. Residents in southern Israel, which has taken the brunt of the rocket fire, say the past week of fighting between Israel and Gaza’s Hamas rulers has been been far more intense than previous rounds of violence. Hundreds of thousands of civilians are cowering in bomb shelters. The unrelenting attacks have caused deep frustration and many have grown weary over what they see as the government’s failure to change to the situation.