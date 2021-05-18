Showers and storms stick around today, with gradual warm up into mid and late week

A warm front will bring another day of scattered showers and possibly a few thunderstorms. Most of the two Virginias remains dry this morning, but we are still dealing with a few stray showers.

Temperatures are starting in the low-mid 50s and we will see high temperatures climb into the upper 60s and low-mid 70s into the afternoon today.

We will see more clouds than sun today, as the warm front slowly crosses the region. The frontal boundary will provide enough lift and instability for scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon, especially as we begin to warm up. Severe weather is not likely!

Anticipate diminishing rain chances after sunset, with clouds decreasing overnight. Low temperatures will fall into the 50s tonight, with a stray shower possible.

Wednesday and Thursday will begin our gradual warm up, as high pressure builds in a both the surface and the upper-levels, providing strong compression.

High temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s on Wednesday, with only an isolated shower/storm possible.

Expect partly cloudy skies Wednesday night, with lows falling into the 50s.

By Thursday and Friday, anticipate high temperatures getting back into the 80s and possibly a few 90s. As we will experience some of the hottest air we have seen in over a year.

The number one question however, will it last? We will talk more in detail about this part of the 10-day forecast on WVVA Today from 5-7 AM.