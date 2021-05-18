Suspect in Iowa girl’s murder had been paroled weeks earlier

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Newly released records show Iowa granted an early release from prison to a repeat offender just months before he allegedly kidnapped and killed a 10-year-old girl. The Iowa Board of Parole granted Henry Dinkins parole from a Davenport minimum-security facility in March 2020. The board determined he was “able and willing to fulfill the obligations of a law abiding citizen.” A parole order signed by board chair Helen Miller says “there is a reasonable probability” that Dinkins can be released without harming the community. Less than four months after his release, Dinkins allegedly kidnapped Breasia Terrell from a Davenport apartment complex, shot her to death and hid her body in rural eastern Iowa.