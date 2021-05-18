Travelling cinnamon roll stand returns to Lewisburg

Lewisburg, W. VA. (WVVA) - People do not have to wait until the State Fair of West Virginia to enjoy a cinnamon roll from the fair.

That's because a travelling cinnamon rolls stand stopped in Lewisburg this week.

The stand comes through Lewisburg about four times a year to give people the opportunity to enjoy a sweet treat.

Raymond Naeyaert, the co-owner of the stand, said business has been booming since they set up on Friday, May 14.

"It's been really good, You know people and business are starting to open up so we're getting a lot more people coming. This weekend we had about a thirty minute wait to get rolls," said Naeyaert.

The stand will be set up next to Hog Wild Bar-B-Que in Lewisburg until Friday, May 14 at 8:00 PM.

The owner encourages interested customers to arrive at the stand before 7:00 to guarantee they get a roll before they sell out for the day.

The cost for one roll is $8 and $90 for a baker's dozen which includes 13 rolls total.