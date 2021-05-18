UK jobs market improving as lockdown measures are eased

LONDON (AP) — Further evidence has emerged to show that the British economy is recovering strongly, with the number of people on payroll increasing as coronavirus lockdown measures are eased. The Office for National Statistics found Tuesday that the number of payroll workers rose by 97,000 between March and April, a period when some lockdown restrictions were eased. At the end of March, pubs and restaurants were allowed to reopen in an outdoor setting, for example. The reopening meant many workers who had been idle over the previous months of lockdown could return to their jobs even though activity levels weren’t as high as they would have been if indoor serving was allowed.