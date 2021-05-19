Angry French police hold huge, emotional rally at parliament

PARIS (AP) — French police officers are holding a huge demonstration outside parliament to press for a law that protects the protectors. The rally by security forces represents an unusual move for members of an institution that stresses duty and discretion. But police are feeling vulnerable to attacks, angry and useless. Two police officers were killed in recent weeks. A banner in front of France’s National Assembly read “Paid to Serve, Not to Die.” The protest on Wednesday also morphed into what looked like a campaign stop for politicians ahead of regional elections next month and a presidential race next year. Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin showed up at the start, squeezing through the crowd waving labor union flags.