AP Interview: Disinformation concerns mail voting expert

ATLANTA (AP) — Amber McReynolds, the CEO of the National Vote at Home Institute, tells The Associated Press in an interview that she is concerned about disinformation, attacks on election officials and lack of uniform national standards for basic elements of conducting an election. She says many of the voting restrictions being passed by Republican-led states will restrict state and local election officials from doing their jobs. McReynolds also was recently confirmed by the Senate to serve on the Board of Governors of the U.S. Postal Service. She says the Postal Service must work to restore service and public confidence.