Asian shares track Wall St decline; bitcoin sinks

TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares are falling, tracking a decline on Wall Street led by big technology stocks. Benchmarks in Japan, Australia and Shanghai fell in Wednesday afternoon trading. The price of bitcoin plunged again after the China Banking Association warned of risks associated with digital currencies. Stocks closed lower on Wall Street as a late-afternoon sell-off in technology companies helped nudge stock indexes into the red for the second straight day. Investors continue to be worried that inflation spurred by a robust U.S. recovery might prompt central banks to lift interest rates that have been kept ultra-low to help weather the pandemic.