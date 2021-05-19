Basketball coach pleads guilty to sexual abuse



BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) A Raleigh County basketball coach pleaded guilty on Wednesday to Sexual Abuse by a Parent, Guardian, or Custodian.



The father of a minor contacted police in July of 2019 regarding his daughter’s basketball coach, Brian E. Kidd.

According to court documents, the father of the minor told police that Kidd, who is 48, met with his daughter six times to preform sexual acts. When questioned, Kidd said he knew that the girl was a minor and that what he was doing was in fact wrong. He also stated that some of the encounters happened after the two practiced basketball.

Kidd faces a possible prison term of 10 to 20 years when he is sentenced on August 8th.



Kidd's bond was also revoked during Wednesday's hearing.



The case was handled by Raleigh County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Brian Parsons.