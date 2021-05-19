“Batman” visits Eastern Greenbrier Middle School to motivate students they can overcome hardships

LEWISBURG, W. VA. (WVVA) - The Dark Knight made an appearance in Greenbrier County on this week because students the Greenbrier East Middle School received words of motivation from Batman.

"Tough things make us stronger" was the theme of today's assembly at the school.

During the assembly, a man dressed as Batman talked with students about his life experiences, and how he overcame difficult situations including addiction, bullying, and teen suicide.

John Buckland is the man behind the mask who said he's using Batman as a way to show young people they, like the hero, can use difficult circumstances and become heroes themselves.



"What I want to convey to these kids, is that inside of them there's someone that can change the world," sad Buckland. "You can take the pain in your life and use it as a fuel instead of an excuse."

That is also the message the school hoped to convey by hosting this assembly.

Sue Lee, the Principal at EGMS, said they want students to know the school supports them, no matter what they may face; especially, after the difficulties presented by the pandemic.

"We wanna provide ways for them to cope, and to meet their needs. I also wanna refocus our students after COVID," said Lee.

Buckland echoed that message of support from the school.

He said it is the key for students overcoming adversity.

"Real change is going to happen when we motivate them that they matter, the world does care about them and even though they've gone through tough situations, that the great things are always on the other side of the tough things we just have to change their perspective," said Buckland.

This is the second time the school hosted this assembly for students in sixth, seventh, and eighth grades.

Buckland speaks to students across the state through his program "Heroes4Higher".