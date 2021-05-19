Beckley VAMC hosts 2K walk for whole health and homeless veterans

BECKLEY, W. VA. (WVVA) - The Beckley Veteran's Affairs Medical Center hosted a 1.2 mile walk for whole health.

Employees, veterans, and community members were invited to participate in the walk.

The event is part of National Employee Physical Fitness Day which encourages healthy habits among all V-A employees across the United States.

Amanda Miller, the Whole Health Coordinator at the Beckley VAMC, said keeping employees healthy allows them to better care for patients.

"An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure, so we just really want our employees to be healthy so they can in turn help the veterans, serve them better," said Miller.

The walk also serves as a way for people to donate money and personal items to homeless veterans.

Anyone who missed the walk can still donate.

The medical center has an online account center set up where people who are interested can still give.