Bluefield Baseball, Greenbrier East Softball, win big on the diamond

(WVVA)- The Bluefield baseball team and Greenbrier East softball team continued their trend of big wins on Wednesday evening.

Over at Bowen Field, the Beavers' 14-run second inning would propel them to a monster 18-3 win over Westside. Up in Beckley, after not meeting since their season opener, Greenbrier East took care of the Lady Flying Eagles on the road 14-1.

Bluefield will play Shady Spring on the road on Thursday, while Greenbrier East will go back home to take on Wyoming East.