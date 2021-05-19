Skip to Content

Bluefield Baseball, Greenbrier East Softball, win big on the diamond

New
Remaining Ad Time Ad - 00:00
11:46 pm NewsSportTop Sports Stories

(WVVA)- The Bluefield baseball team and Greenbrier East softball team continued their trend of big wins on Wednesday evening.

Over at Bowen Field, the Beavers' 14-run second inning would propel them to a monster 18-3 win over Westside. Up in Beckley, after not meeting since their season opener, Greenbrier East took care of the Lady Flying Eagles on the road 14-1.

Bluefield will play Shady Spring on the road on Thursday, while Greenbrier East will go back home to take on Wyoming East.

Author Profile Photo

Mason Horodyski

More Stories

Skip to content