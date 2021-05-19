Cher’s star power helps rescue the ‘loneliest elephant’

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Cher’s rescue of an elephant held in dismal conditions is told in a new documentary. “Cher & the Loneliest Elephant” recounts efforts by the singer-actor to move the elephant, Kaavan, from a zoo in Pakistan to a sanctuary in Cambodia. Cher worked together with animal aid groups and wildlife veterinarians to achieve the goal, which took four years. Cher accepted the challenge posed by her Twitter followers, moved by a photo of the 4-ton elephant chained in a solitary, cramped enclosure and in apparent ill health. “Cher & the Loneliest Elephant” airs Wednesday and Thursday on Smithsonian Channel and is on the Paramount+ streaming service.