Class A All-State boys basketball team named

(WVVA)- Seven area players have been named to the Class A All-State boy's basketball rosters.

Wyoming East's Tanner Whitten was the sole representative in the first team, while A.J Williams represented Liberty High School in the 2nd team. Five more local players rounded out the honorable mentions.

The Class AA All-State boy's basketball teams, as selected by the West Virginia Sports Writers Association, are as follows:

First Team

Grant Barnhart (St. Mary’s, Jr.)

Sam Cremeans (Williamstown, Sr.)

Curtis Litton (Clay County, Jr.)

(c) Isaac McKneely (Poca, Jr).

Brayden Miller (Roane County, Sr.)

Aiden Satterfield (Charleston Catholic, Sr.)

Zion Suddeth (Charleston Catholic, Sr.)

Tanner Whitten (Wyoming East, Jr.)

Second Team

Corey Boulden (South Harrison, Soph.)

Matthew Carte (Ravenswood, Soph.)

(c) Xavier Caruthers (Williamstown, Sr.)

Brody Dalton (Chapmanville, Soph.)

Graden McKinney (Ritchie County,Sr.)

Nathan Murray (Wirt County, Sr.)

A.J. Williams (Liberty-Raleigh, Jr.)

Trevor Williamson (Magnolia, Jr.)

Area Honorable Mention

Ja’eon Flack (Bluefield), Caleb Fuller (Bluefield), Levi Jones (Summers County), Braden Howell, (Liberty-Raleigh), Chase York (Wyoming East).