Complaint alleges discrimination in woman’s home appraisals

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A Black Indianapolis homeowner alleges that the value of her home more than doubled after she removed items from her home that identified her race and asked a white male friend to sit in on her appraisal. Carlette Duffy and the Fair Housing Center of Central Indiana filed complains alleging appraisers violated fair housing laws by allowing race to impact their lending practices and assessments of her home’s value. They argue that appraisers purposely used comparable sale prices that were unfair and racially motivated. Last year, Duffy’s home in a historically Black neighborhood was valued at $125,000, and later just $110,000. After she took down family photos and African American artwork, a third appraisal valued her home at $259,000