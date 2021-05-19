Court declares Texas man innocent after DNA cleared him

HOUSTON (AP) — A Houston man who had been convicted in a 2010 fatal stabbing but was later eliminated as the killer by DNA evidence has been declared innocent by Texas’ highest criminal court. Wednesday’s ruling by the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals came after a new analysis of DNA found on the victim’s fingernails pointed to Lydell Grant’s innocence. Grant was convicted in the death of 28-year-old Aaron Scheerhoorn, who was stabbed outside a Houston bar. Grant had served seven years of a life sentence when he was freed on bond in 2019 to await the appeals court’s decision. On Wednesday, Grant said he was grateful to be declared innocent and knew this day would come.