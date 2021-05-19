Cyprus’ devout want no part of Eurovision entry ‘El Diablo’

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — Several dozen Orthodox Christian faithful and clergy members have staged another protest against the island nation’s entry in the Eurovision Song Contest, which they contend promotes Satan worship. Participants held up wooden crucifixes, icons of saints and a banner declaring Cyprus’ love for Christ during Wednesday’s demonstration outside the offices of state broadcaster RIK. Both the public broadcaster RIK and singer Elena Tsagrinou say critics have misinterpreted the lyrics of “El Diablo” and that it’s actually about an abusive relationship between two lovers. Both Tsagrinou and the song passed their first competition hurdle during a Tuesday semifinal and made it into the contest’s final round, set for Saturday in Rotterdam.