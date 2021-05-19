EU Parliament votes to take down illegal sports streaming

BRUSSELS (AP) — European legislators have adopted a proposal to combat online piracy of live sporting events that includes the option to remove illegal broadcasts within half an hour. EU lawmakers also called on the European Commission to amend the legislation on intellectual property rights for live sporting events because they are not protected by the bloc’s copyright rules. The report was adopted with 479 votes in favor, 171 against and 40 abstentions. MEPs say the new rules should not target viewers who are often not aware that the content they are watching is illegal.