Ex-officers face charges in arrest of woman with dementia

DENVER (AP) — Online court documents show two former officers involved in the rough arrest of a 73-year-old Colorado woman with dementia last year are facing criminal charges. Arrest warrants have been issued for the two. One of the officers arrested the woman after she left a store without paying for about $14 worth of items. The officer’s body camera footage shows that after the woman turned away from him, he grabbed her arm and pushed her to the ground. A federal lawsuit filed by the woman’s family says she suffered a dislocated shoulder. The lawsuit triggered anger in the city of Loveland and two independent investigations.