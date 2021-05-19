Skip to Content

Freaked by cicada swarms? You could just stick a fork in ’em

11:59 am National news from the Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Cicadas are poised to infest whole swaths of American backyards this summer. Maybe it’s time they invaded your kitchen. Swarms of the red-eyed bugs reemerging after 17 years below ground offer a chance for home cooks to turn cicadas into snacks. Full of protein, gluten-free, low-fat and low-carb, cicadas were used as a food source by Native Americans and are still eaten by humans in many countries. This year’s group is called Brood X and they can be seen in 15 eastern states from Indiana to Georgia to New York. Their cacophonous mating song can drown out the noise of passing jets.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content