Gaza children bearing the brunt in Israel-Hamas conflict

GAZA CITY, Gaza (AP) — Children are being subjected to extensive trauma in Israel’s bombardment of the Gaza Strip. For some, it’s trauma they’ve seen repeatedly throughout their short lives. This is the fourth time in 12 years that Israel and Gaza’s Hamas rulers have gone to war. Each time, Israel has unleashed heavy airstrikes at the densely populated Gaza Strip as it vows to stop Hamas rocket barrages launched toward Israel. Entire families have been buried under the rubble of their homes. Seven-year-old Suzy hardly speaks or eats after losing her mother and four siblings.