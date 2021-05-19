Gaza’s health system buckling under repeated wars, blockade

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) — The Gaza Strip’s already feeble health system is being brought to its knees by the fourth war in just over a decade. Israeli attacks this time have damaged at least 18 hospitals and clinics, and nearly half of all essential drugs have run out, according to the World Health Organization. The only lab for COVID-19 tests has been shut down by damage from a strike, and health officials fear further outbreaks among tens of thousands of displaced residents crammed into makeshift shelters after fleeing massive barrages.