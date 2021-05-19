Germany bans, raids 3 groups linked to Hezbollah

BERLIN (AP) — Authorities in Germany announced a ban on three groups linked to the Lebanese militant organization Hezbollah. Police raided sites in seven German states Wednesday. Germany’s Interior Ministry said the groups are suspected of raising funds for families of killed Hezbollah fighters. Hezbollah is rooted in Lebanon’s Shiite community, has close ties to Iran and is an avowed enemy of Israel. Germany announced last year that it was banning activities by Hezbollah’s political wing in Germany. The move was welcomed by the United States and Israel. German security officials estimate about 1,000 Hezbollah supporters in Germany.