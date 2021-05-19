Girl fights off, flees attacker who tried to snatch her

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A 30-year-old Florida man is facing attempted kidnapping charges after detectives say video shows him trying to snatch an 11-year-old waiting for her school bus. Escambia County sheriff’s deputies arrested Jared Paul Stanga hours after the attempted kidnapping in Pensacola. Video from a nearby security camera shows a van drive past and then return. A man jumps out, pulls a knife and grabs the girl in a headlock as she tries to flee. He tries to drag her to the van, but she struggles and they fall. She then runs away as the attacker runs back to van and speeds off.