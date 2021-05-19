Hackers targeted SolarWinds earlier than previously known

WASHINGTON (AP) — The president and chief executive officer of SolarWinds says the hackers who carried out the intrusion of his software company were in its network as early as January 2019. That’s months earlier than previously known. SolarWinds had previously traced the origins of the hack to the fall of 2019 but Sudhakar Ramakrishna say the company now believes that hackers were doing “very early recon activities” as far back as the prior January. He was speaking in a question-and-answer session hosted by the RSA Conference.