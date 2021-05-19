House rebukes spa attacks as reminder of anti-Asian violence

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Democratic-led House has approved a resolution condemning attacks in March that killed six women of Asian descent at Atlanta-area massage businesses. They characterized the killings as a grim reminder of a surge in violence directed at Asian Americans. The resolution by Democratic Rep. Judy Chu was approved on a 244-180 vote on Wednesday. The measure commemorates the eight who were killed in all, listing them by name, while condemning “any racism and sexism” that motivated the gunman. It also rebuked local law enforcement officers who downplayed the potential that the attacks were a hate crime and who said the suspect had “a bad day.”