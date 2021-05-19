‘Let’s Make a Slave’ lesson lawsuit dismissed in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit filed last fall against the Metro Nashville Public Schools and a teacher over an elementary school assignment called “Let’s Make a Slave.” The Nashville Tennessean reports the lesson was given to a fourth grade class in 2020. It focused on a plantation owner’s speech in the 1700s to white colonists on controlling their Black slaves. The lawsuit said the lesson caused physical and emotional harm to the child, who’s Black and has autism. A federal judge dismissed the case Monday, saying while the lesson may have been especially inappropriate, it did not constitute actionable harassment on the basis of race.