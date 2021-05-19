Mexican president pressures US to stop aid for NGO

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador is upping the pressure on the United States to end aid payments to an anti-corruption group. López Obrador claimed Wednesday that the U.S. payments are tantamount to interfering in Mexico’s internal affairs and funding the opposition to his government. He said it was “urgent” that the U.S. Agency for International Development stop payments by this week, before the June 6 midterm elections. López Obrador has long attacked nongovernmental organizations like Mexicans Against Corruption and Impunity, which he says has received about $2.5 million in U.S. money. He claims the group is aligned with the opposition, something it has denied.