Myrtle Beach police searching for 11-year-old girl believed to be in danger, may be on way to W.Va.
(WVVA) According to affiliate WSAZ, Myrtle Beach police are asking for the community’s help to find a missing 11-year-old girl.
Police are searching for 11-year-old Daeryen.
Investigators believe she is with an unauthorized family member, 53-year-old Amy Sue Lease, and that the girl may be in danger, the affiliate reports.
Police say the two are believed to be headed to West Virginia in a green Chevrolet Silverado with a Maryland license plate with the number 8EA1322.
Anyone with information is asked to call 843-918-1382.