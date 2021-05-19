Owner of Beckley counseling business pleads guilty to Battery

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) The owner of Life Strategies in Beckley entered a guilty plea to misdemeanor Battery on Tuesday.



According to the circuit court officials, Hamlet Smith entered into a plea agreement with prosecutors in which his original sexual abuse charge was dropped.



Smith was arrested in October of 2019, after a woman claimed he had forced his hand down her shirt in his office.



Had Smith pleaded guilty to the sexual abuse charge, he would have been required to be placed on the National Sex Offender Registry.



Smith's Battery charge carries a potential sentence of up to a year in prison and a $500 fee or both. His attorney will be able to argue his case at sentencing, which is set for July 7, at 10 a.m.

