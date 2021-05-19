Posthumous John le Carré novel to be published in October

LONDON (AP) — A final novel by John le Carré will be published this fall, 10 month after the spy writer’s death. Publisher Viking said Wednesday that “Silverview,” le Carré’s 26th novel, will be published Oct. 12, in the week that would have seen his 90th birthday. The publisher said the book is the only complete, full-length novel left unpublished at the time of le Carré’s death. It centers on a small-town bookseller who is drawn into a spy leak. Le Carré, whose real name was David Cornwell, probed the morally murky world of espionage in the Cold War and its aftermath in classic books including “The Spy Who Came in from the Cold” and “Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy.”