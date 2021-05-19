Skip to Content

Shorts, t-shirts & sunscreen recommended for the rest of this week

Broad high pressure over our area will keep us warm and on the drier side in the coming days. Tonight, besides a stray shower/sprinkle, we should stay mainly dry. Lows tonight will be mild, falling into the 50s. We could see a few passing clouds/fog overnight, but more sunshine should emerge into Thursday.

Tomorrow looks warm & mainly clear with highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s by the afternoon, which is a bit above normal for this time of the year. We look dry, mild, and still Summer-like into Thursday night as well. Lows tomorrow will fall into the 50s.

Friday will bring abundant sunshine and temps pushing the 80 degree mark once again. We should stay a bit toasty through the weekend and into early next week, but will gradually grow a bit unsettled as a cold front sags our way, eventually. Make sure to tune in to WVVA News at 5,6,10 (CW) and 11 PM for the latest full forecast!

Katherine Thompson

Chief Meteorologist

