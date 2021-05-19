Suspect dead, 2 Illinois cops wounded in exchange of gunfire

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Police say a suspect in a domestic disturbance was fatally shot and two central Illinois police officers were wounded, one critically, in an exchange of gunfire. Champaign police say two officers who were called to the scene of a domestic disturbance about 3:20 a.m. Wednesday encountered an armed person after exiting their police cars and an exchange of gunfire followed. The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene, while both officers sustained gunshot wounds and were hospitalized. Police said one officer was in critical condition and the other was stable. Police did not immediately release additional details on the shooting.