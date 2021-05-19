Sweden’s Ericsson Globe gets a new name: AVICII ARENA

NEW YORK (AP) — Avicii’s legacy will live on in Sweden — one of the country’s popular arenas is being renamed AVICII ARENA. Avicii’s father made the announcement Wednesday, about three years after the chart-topping Swedish DJ-producer who toured the world died. The indoor arena in Stockholm, which first opened in 1989, was previously called Ericsson Globe. It was named Stockholm Globe Arena until 2009. Commonly referred to as the Globe, the arena houses more than 16,000 seats for concerts and it is shaped like a large white ball. Avicii died at age 28 in 2018 by suicide. He first played in the arena in 2012.