Taste of summer arrives this week

Where we saw some showers last night some of us are waking up to patchy fog. Fog is dense in some spots so want to take your time during the morning drive!

Temperatures are in the 50s to start and we will warm nicely into the 70s and 80s. Clouds will continue to decrease through the morning hours leading to sunshine by the early afternoon. We may run into a stray shower this afternoon, but high pressure on the east coast will keep most of us dry.

Rest of the work week we continue to see temperatures rise. Few spots will hit the 80s today, but most of the area will witness 80s (and even some 90s) for the next several days.

UV Index is considered very high at a 9 for the next few days, so make sure to have the sunscreen and plenty of water!

High pressure continues to bring a southeasterly flow and dry conditions. Next best chance for some rain will be Sunday!